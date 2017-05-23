An ‘uncomfortable truth:’ The story of Making Treaty 7 expands outside Alberta

A local production is hoping to give people outside Alberta the chance to ask uncomfortable questions by taking the story of Treaty 7 on the road.

The National Arts Centre in Ottawa asked the Making Treaty 7 Cultural Society, founded in 2013, if they would do a performance of Making Treaty 7 at its Canada Scene Festival this year.

The 80-minute play looks at the historical implications and significance of Treaty 7 from an indigenous perspective by reenacting the signing between the First Nations of southern Alberta and the Crown at Blackfoot Crossing on Sept. 22, 1877.

Tsuu T’ina Chief Lee Crowchild said it’s a difficult story to hear, but a necessary one.

“Because it is an uncomfortable truth,” Crowchild said. “But then, there is a place to generate ways to have a different – hopefully respectful – relationship with each other.”

He said the script will inform people about what the treaty was and how it came about from the perspective of the tribes involved – the Blackfoot, the Stoney and the Tsuu T’ina Nations.

“It gives (people) a safe place to finally start to ask questions, and that’s what I really like about it,” Crowchild said. “Imagine a hand reaching out – it’s not asking for a hand out, or a hand up, it’s saying ‘come to us, and we’ll share this journey from here on.’”

The festival and performance coincides with Canada 150 celebrations, something co-director and well-known actor Michelle Thrush said the cast won’t be participating in.

Instead, they’ve chosen to reflect on and discuss the past 140 years since Treaty 7 was signed.

“As indigenous people, I don’t see we have a reason to celebrate … it’s taken 150 years for us to be actually truthful about what happened – through the treaties, the residential school era, the Indian Act, the reasons why we’re so high in so many statistics,” Thrush told Metro.

She said frank conversation about colonization is “long overdue.”

“We’re in a very interesting time in Canada, and also an uncomfortable time for a lot of people,” Thrush said.

“As artists, we constantly use the arts as a vehicle to bring things to light .. to transfer the information through us to the audience and touch their hearts, hopefully, stir up some feelings. That’s the reason I do everything I do.”