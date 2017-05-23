Thieves break into house while Calgary woman and her kids hide upstairs

Calgary police are looking for three burglars who broke into a woman’s home while she and her two children were upstairs.

The break-and-enter took place at about 4:20 pm on April 4, at a home in the 0 to 100 block of Aspen Ridge Close SW in broad daylight. The woman was with her kids when she heard a noise. Checking outside her bedroom window, she didn’t see anyone.

However, the situation quickly took a turn when she left her room and saw a man coming up the stairs.

According to a CPS release, the woman ran back into her room, with her children, locked the door and called 9-1-1.

The offenders left the residence before police arrived.

CCTV footage revealed that three individuals pulled up to the back of the residence in a silver Dodge Avenger.

In the footage, a woman exited the car, approached the patio door and knocked. After 30 seconds with no answer, she returned to the car – at which point two men exited the vehicle and approached the door with a crowbar.

They forced their way into the home and stole a winter coat, two sets of keys belonging to the house and a separate vehicle.

Footage shows them fleeing the house less than a minute later.

Police identified the Dodge license plate and have determined the vehicle was stolen – it’s since been recovered. Police also think the burglars may be driving a black pickup truck.

They have released descriptions of each of the suspects:

The female is described as Caucasian, 25 to 30 years old, approximately 5’ to 5’4” tall, with a slim build and blond hair. She was wearing white sport shoes, blue jeans, a baggy grey hoodie and a black baseball hat with a white logo on the front.

The first male is described as Caucasian, 25 to 30 years old, 5’9” to 6’2” tall, with an average build. He was wearing white Adidas sport shoes with black stripes, blue jeans, a white windbreaker, black T-shirt, black sunglasses, black gloves and a white baseball hat.

The second male is described as Caucasian, 25 to 30 years old, 5’4” to 5’7” tall, with an average build. He was wearing black Nike sport shoes with a white Nike swoosh, dark grey sweatpants, a grey windbreaker jacket, black baseball hat, black sunglasses and black gloves.