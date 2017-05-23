Video games and digital animation boosted by Alberta government

Calgary’s visual effects industry is getting a government boost of $3 million in grants.

Culture and Tourism Minister Ricardo Miranda announced two pilot grant programs to help the post-production, digital animation, visual effects and interactive digital media sectors.

In short, that includes video games, movies and more.

First, the $1.5 million Interactive Digital Media grant will cover up to 35 per cent of labour expenses for new hires. The government estimates it will create more than 60 full-time jobs.

The other $1.5 million is for the Post-productions, Digital Animation and Visual Effects grant, which will cover up to 18 per cent of eligible Alberta labour expenses.

“We have a tremendous amount of home grown talent ready to work and help expand our vibrant cultural industries,” said Miranda in a statement. “These grants will help Alberta’s post-production and digital media companies grow and create jobs, diversify our economy and make lives better for Albertans.”

Applications for the grants will be accepted on a first-come, first served basis, with a per company maximum of $200,000 in grant funding.

Eligible companies can apply for grant funding beginning May 23 at albertamediafund.ca

The grants were developed with funding through the Capital Investment Tax Credit.

According to Statistics Canada, Alberta’s post-production sub-sector generated $6 million in operating revenue and $5 million in operating expenses in 2013.