Woman struck by vehicle near Sunridge Mall in critical condition

Calgary EMS says a woman was left with critical, life-threatening injuries after being struck by the north entrance to the Sunridge Mall in the city's northeast.

They were called to the scene at 6:50 p.m. Due to the extent of her injuries, she was taken to Peter Lougheed Centre, which was the closest heath centre, in an attempt to stabilize her.

Her condition is not known at this time.

According to an EMS release, it is believed the woman was struck by a vehicle which had shortly before struck another vehicle. After hitting the woman, the vehicle struck an adjacent business.

The drivers of both vehicles were taken to hospital with minor injures.