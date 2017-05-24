Calgary entrepreneur creates monthly subscription for self-care

In the years she’s been caring for a loved one with mental illness, there have been some tough moments for Karen Pickles and her family.

After four years, the Calgary entrepreneur wanted to find a way to prevent burn out and support other caregivers, so she started Stresscase – a monthly subscription box full of self-care items that you could order for yourself or as a gift.

“Mental illness just happened to hit our family, and it’s been a long haul,” Pickles said. “It can be really tough.”

Her daughter Robyn was showing her the different kinds of subscription boxes that have popped up recently – there’s a company that will send you monthly hauls for your dog – when they decided to start their own.

“We wanted something with a real sentiment with it, where the message came through that you matter,” Pickles said.

The two women also wanted to give back after receiving support from others during their own family’s journey.

Pickles said the boxes not just for those affected by mental illness, but chronic illnesses and even workplaces that want to give stressed-out employees a break.

She curates products – natural and local to Alberta whenever possible – that will help those caring for others take a moment for themselves.

“(The person you’re taking care of) can be without you for 15 minutes while you have a bubble bath ... whatever it is that’s going to help you chill out,” Pickles said.