Calgary startup takes home Regus Canada office space award at pitch contest

Calgary startup Cups2Go is ready to take their business to the next level.

Earlier this month, the homegrown business won the top prize at Regus Canada’s Startup Alley pitch contest in Calgary.

Cups2Go—who creates portable, easy-to-use dual cup carriers—was awarded with free office space for a year at one of Regus’ Calgary work centres, as well as access to all other Regus work spaces worldwide.

Wayne Berger, executive vice president of Regus Canada, said Regus has been in Canada for 17 years, beginning with when they opened their first workspace in Calgary. He said the event was held to celebrate opening their 100th Canadian location called Calgary Place.

“We wanted to recognize the economic situation in Calgary and demonstrate our confidence the Calgary economy and support the diversification of that economy,” he said.

Adam Rea, co-owner of Cups2Go, said with the win under their belt and access to office space all over the world, they plan on growing their business as much as possible.

“Our plan is to try and get into various stadiums and we’ll have to travel to do that, so this is a big help for us,” he said. “We’re ready to get on sales right away and grow our business.”

Berger said what stood out about Cups2Go was their business model.

“They came up with what I thought was a very viable solution that people can appreciate in an everyday instance at a concert or sporting event,” he said.

Berger said Rea’s pitch was passionate and the Cups2Go concept is excellent. He said it made attendees at the event say, ‘Why didn’t I think of that?’