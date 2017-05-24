Calgary theatre reimagines Little Red Riding Hood for 2017

Sexuality, gender identity, rape culture, consent – this isn’t grandma’s basket of bread.

Through Ghost River Theatre and the Major Matt Mason Collective, Eric Rose is reimagining the Little Red Riding Hood fairy tale through a contemporary lens.

Rose has written a play that’s more about Red struggling with her own identity while dealing with modern pressures like mom, grandma and society.

“There’s a really horrible moment where these girls take a picture of Red without her consent and post it over the internet,” explained Rose.

“This is all wound up within the myths we know, so what’s going to be very interesting for an audience is they will know the Little Red Riding Hood story – but how we’re changing and adapting it for a contemporary moment really becomes what people will be surprised and engaged by.”

Rose is something of an expert in Little Red’s not-so-little tale. He’s been teaching the myth, and different adaptations of it, in universities and colleges for about seven years.

“I was always amazed at how iconic the imagery is, how it identifiable the tropes and ideas are,” he said.

About three years ago, he approached the Major Matt Masson Collective about creating the play. The collective is made up of young and emerging artists, and important voice for the story – in fact, Rose had even taught a few of them before.

“(It’s) our first multi-year, collaboratively created piece and the first work to come out of a partnership with a mentor company,” said Collective producer Zoe Glassman. “It encompasses so much of what we seek to do - experiment with theatre techniques, tackle difficult content, and put out work we see being relevant, exciting and important for younger demographics.”

Through the process, Rose feels he learned an incredible amount about himself and his own privilege, especially in relation to women, sexual assault and the disempowerment.

“That wasn’t something I came by easy, I’ll be honest,” he admitted. “It was incredibly eye-opening, difficult and often a challenging conversation to talk about it in rehearsal.”

He wanted to stay true to the group and their ideas, meaning there are some significant and not-so-significant changes to the fable. For example, the Huntsmen in this version is no saviour – he plays a small part as an ally, in the modern sense of the word.