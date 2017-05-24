Code Blue: Transit, union tackling operator violence with new taskforce

Calgary’s transit operators are on the front line at all times – and while some passengers greet them with smiles and thanks, others aren’t as kind.

Every year, on average, Calgary Transit records 60 assaults against drivers. Last year there were more than 70. Although physical attacks are rare, a group made up of individuals from across transit ranks has formed to combat persistent “code blues.”

On Wednesday last week, at approximately 7:30 a.m., peace officers were called to a “disturbance” on a Calgary Transit bus. A female bus driver was punched, hard, while the suspect, also a woman, fled on foot. Officers caught the woman and police are investigating.

This is one of 16 assault cases, or code blues as they’re called internally, that Calgary Transit is dealing with this year so far.

Neil McKinnon, executive vice-president of the Amalgamated Transit Union local 583 said in the past six months transit and the union have been reviewing footage from any new attacks that emerge.

“It’s not a pleasant task actually but I think it's necessary to try to learn,” McKinnon said.

What’s more is representatives from different departments within transit are now combing data looking for patterns that may help identify root causes and reduce the risk of assault on operators.

“It's a concern for us obviously,” McKinnon said. “I wish there was some magical solution we would have but there isn't at the moment.”

But this group, which is being overseen by transit manager of operations division Paula Bernat and led by coordinator of field operations support Vik Kulkarni are looking for solutions, and in that search are opening transit’s silos for answers. They are looking at demographics, time of day, and other risk factors to try and give frontline workers the tools to combat assaults.

“We’re trying to engage a cross-functional team from within transit,” Bernat said. “Really, first and foremost we want to make sure we’re accurately reporting trending and have the right data components…from the time the incident occurs to the involvement of the peace officers.”

She also noted they would be following incidents through to a resolution, if the case had one.

And they have an ambitious goal: to reduce code blue calls 10 per cent before Stampede 2018.