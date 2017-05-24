City of Calgary encourages checking wind speeds via warning app

Don’t get blown away – there’s an app for that.

The City of Calgary is encouraging people to check the wind speeds in their area via their Calgary Wind Warning App this week after Environment Canada issued a special wind advisory on Wednesday.

“It’s a warning app that gives you quadrant by quadrant forecasts,” said Calgary Building Services’ senior special projects officer Cliff De Jong.

Gusts were expected to hit 100 km/h on Wednesday before calming down on Thursday, according to Environment Canada, which cautioned the wind could cause damage to buildings or loose objects.

“There’s a number of different issues that can be caused from the winds,” De Jong said.

He explained any construction site greater than five storeys is also required to get an app called the Advanced Weather Forecasting System, implemented in 2011, that lets them know about wind and weather conditions for specific sites up to 48 hours ahead of time.

“It’s actually site and height specific, because the upwind environment can be so different depending on what buildings are upwind of you,” De Jong said.

The app was developed after the tragic death of three-year-old Michelle Krsek, who died instantly when a piece of corrugated metal blew off a downtown construction site in 2009.

Contractors are required to keep their site free of debris that could be picked up by high winds, such as plywood, or ensure it’s properly fastened.

De Jong said when Environment Canada issues a warning like the one on Tuesday, safety officers visit downtown sites and remind them of the requirement to keep the public safe and make sure everything properly fastened.

The advanced heads-up is also beneficial when it comes to efficiency, De Jong said.