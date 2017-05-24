Crane to lift Calgary’s Zoo Bridge to shore

When it was time for the Zoo Bridge to come down, the City of Calgary knew they wanted it to come down in a controlled fashion.

“We looked at cutting into pieces but really we can’t do that without the whole thing coming apart,” said Katherine Hikita, structural engineer with the city.

Hikita said the city looked at a number of options, including building a berm underneath it, but they faced another problem. The 108-year-old 12 Street Bridge has had at least one coat of lead paint.

“Cutting it up is a very delicate operation, so we’d rather do that over land than over water,” she said. “We want to protect the environment as much as possible.”

The solution to the problem involved a very large crane, brought in from Saskatchewan on 28 tractor-trailers and assembled near the bridge.

It can lift up to 650 tonnes, so the roughly 90 tonne bridge will be a piece of cake for the Liebherr 1350 crane.

What the workers need now is good weather. While they hoped a media event Wednesday would allow the press to get some amazing photos as the bridge was lifted to shore, Alberta’s unpredictable weather had other plans.

“We are really looking for the wind to be below 15 kilometres an hour,” said Hikita. “Rain is not a big deal, snow is not a big deal. Sun is nice to have.”

She said they need calm conditions to prevent any swaying. Engineers have done a lot of checking over the bridge for structural problems, and have even done a 3D computer simulation. They’re confident it will stay together for the move.