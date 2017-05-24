Former Calgary police officer turns self in after arrest warrant issued

A former Calgary police officer who had a warrant issued for his arrest after he failed to appear in court Friday has turned himself in.

According to the Calgary Police Service, former Sgt. Anthony Braile turned himself in on Tuesday and the “sensitive arrest protocol” was followed.

Police said the sensitive arrest protocol is in place to ensure individuals who may have had previous interaction with people who are in custody are not placed in close proximity.

“This ensures the safety and duty of care for all involved,” said a police spokesperson.

The charges Braile is facing are the result of a two-year anti-corruption investigation that began after a woman came to them in August of 2014 with allegations that she was being harassed by people she believed were hired by her former husband.