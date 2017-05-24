Medical problem suspected as truck hits, kills, Calgary pedestrian
CALGARY — Speed and a pre-existing medical condition are considered factors in a Calgary collision that killed a pedestrian.
Police say it appears the driver of a pickup truck suffered some type of medical problem around 7:00 p.m. Tuesday and started swerving on a road in the city's northeast.
The truck collided with a small car, forcing the second vehicle backwards onto a traffic island.
A 48-year-old woman who was on a footpath was then fatally injured when the truck mounted the curb and hit her before it crashed into a building.
The occupants of both vehicles suffered only minor injuries.
Investigators have ruled out alcohol or drugs as factors in the accident.
