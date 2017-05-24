Tailored arthritis treatment helps Alberta girl get her mobility back

If Kayla Baayens didn’t find an effective treatment for her arthritis, she was likely going to be in a wheelchair for the rest of her life.

The 10-year-old girl from Red Deer was plagued by an aggressive form of the disease by age nine. She couldn’t go to school, lie down comfortably or even brush her hair because of the severe inflammation of her joints.

“When she was originally diagnosed, it was terrifying,” Kayla’s father, Dean Baayens told Metro.

He said it got so bad that her neck was stuck at a 15-degree turn.

“We didn’t have time, we needed something that worked now,” said Dr. Susanne Benseler, a pediatric rheumatologist at the Alberta Children’s Hospital and co-lead of a study that’s changing the way kids like Kayla are treated for arthritis.

Pediatric rheumatologists in Canada and the Netherlands have found that by doing a simple blood test to reveal the patient’s biological profile, they can design custom treatment plans and pick the right therapies, faster.

“Many kids are diagnosed with a humongous delay – at a stage where it’s already started to damage their joints,” Benseler said, adding if Kayla hadn’t received effective treatment when she did, her spine would have become so compressed she would need a wheelchair.

“The challenge is, we have to know which (therapy) to choose, and in order to do that, you need to understand the arthritis of the child right in front of you,” Benseler said.

Kayla is now taking medications to reverse the damage done to her joints and stop the arthritis from progressing further. So far, she said they’re working.

“I can do a whole bunch of things now that I couldn’t before,” she said. “I’m like a normal kid now.” She still gets tired easily, but that’s about it for her symptoms since receiving personalized treatment.

“I always wanted to ride a bike but I never really could, I was too weak and my legs just didn’t more the way they’re supposed to on a bike,” Kayla said. “But I really love biking now.”

Dean said the difference in his daughter’s life is “ridiculous.”