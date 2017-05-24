Pedestrian dies after being hit by Ford truck near Sunridge Mall

A woman has died from injuries sustained after being hit by a vehicle near Sunridge Mall Tuesday evening.

Police said they were called around 7 p.m. Tuesday after a 2015 Ford F150 that had been travelling northeast towards the access road from 26 Avenue NE veered off the road to the left before returning to the southwest bound lane, still travelling northeast, into the path of a 2014 Toyota Corolla, colliding with the vehicle.

The Toyota was forced backward before coming to a rest on a traffic island located at the entrance to the 26 Avenue access road.

The Ford mounted the curb and hit a 48-year-old woman who had been walking on the footpath and continuing across the road before crashing into a building and coming to a rest.

At the time of the incident, EMS transported the pedestrian to Peter Lougheed Center in an attempt to stabilize her. She has since died as a result of her injuries.

Police said it appears that the 44-year-old male driver of the Ford suffered a medical event. He and the 33-year-old male passenger were also transported to the hospital with minor injuries, along with the 36-year-old woman driving the Toyota.

Speed and a pre-existing medical condition are being investigated as factors in the collision, police said.



Drugs and alcohol are not considered to be factors in the collision.