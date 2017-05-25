Calgary councillor wants equity in ward office funding

Equity and equal funding are different.

On Monday, council will debate the merits of a notice of motion drafted by Coun. Brian Pincott. In his motion, he’s requesting that the Coordinating Committee of Councillor’s Office look into how each office is funded and find a “more equitable” budget allocation.

Although Pincott won’t be managing the Ward 11 portfolio again next year, he said it’s important that the next council at least cast a keen eye to how much some areas need to stretch their cash to give residents fair access to resources.

His area is going from 19 community associations to 24 with the new Ward boundary changes coming into effect in October 2017.

“With my experience of doing this for 10 years I think that will be unmanageable within the current setup based purely on equality,” said Pincott. “Councillors with more community associations are going to be at a significant disadvantage.”

He said each community association meets once a month and his office attends those meetings, which he calls a full time job. He’s also concerned with the council initiative fund, a $10,000 pot community associations can apply to for events, which in his ward is always stretched thin.

“As we have more community associations doing more events, which is exactly what we want, building community,” said Pincott, adding that he’s started taking money out of his council budget for community events.

But some of his colleagues don’t quite agree.

In Ward 12, Coun. Shane Keating said he has issues with growth, but not necessarily the same number of community associations.

“It doesn’t matter as far as what the makeup is, each Ward has unique needs and should be treated equally,” said Keating. “I think the evaluation criteria would be impossible to pin down to where it would actually be equitable.”

Although Coun. Ward Sutherland didn’t agree with the motion itself, he did add that his communication budget isn’t enough to get his office’s message out to constituents, and if there’s a review that’s where he’d like to see it.

Coun. Joe Magliocca said he makes do with his budget comfortably. He has 12 community associations and one staffer to deal with the workload.

One councillor, Sean Chu, wondered what Pincott's notice of motion was about, suggesting it may have been drafted for the benefit of someone running in the next election.