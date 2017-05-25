Calgary police ask for help in arrest of man wanted in Quebec City assault

Calgary police are asking for help from the public to find a man wanted in an assault in Quebec City.

Cedrick Leblond, who is 31, is wanted on a charge of aggravated assault in an incident in a nightclub.

He's described as Caucasian, 6 feet, one inch tall, 225 pounds, with short brown hair and brown eyes.

The back of Leblond's head is heavily tattooed.

Leblond is believed to be in the Calgary area operating a business called Platinum Construction.