Calgary police seek man wanted on Canada-wide warrant
Cedrick Leblond may be in the Calgary area
Calgary police are looking for a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant who is believed to be operating a business in Calgary.
Cedrick Leblond, 31, is wanted for aggravated assault charges after an incident at a Quebec City nightclub.
Leblond is heavily tattooed and has a large skull tattoo on the back of his head, according to the release, which also described him as 6’1” tall and roughly 225 pounds with short brown hair and brown eyes.
Police believe he is in the Calgary area and may be operating the company Calgary Platinum Construction.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police by calling the non-emergency number, 403-226-1234, 911 if it is an emergency, or Crime Stoppers Anonymously.
