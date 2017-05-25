Calgary police seek man wanted on Canada-wide warrant

Calgary police are looking for a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant who is believed to be operating a business in Calgary.

Cedrick Leblond, 31, is wanted for aggravated assault charges after an incident at a Quebec City nightclub.

Leblond is heavily tattooed and has a large skull tattoo on the back of his head, according to the release, which also described him as 6’1” tall and roughly 225 pounds with short brown hair and brown eyes.

Police believe he is in the Calgary area and may be operating the company Calgary Platinum Construction.