Four candidates emerge for Calgary Board of Education trustee race

Four people stepped up today as candidates for the upcoming Calgary Board of Education trustee elections.



Althea Adams (Wards 3/4), Bianca Smetacek (Wards 5/10), Lisa Davis (Wards 6/7) and Sabrina Bartlett (Wards 8/9) made a joint announcement Thursday as part of the so-called Students Count slate.



Adams, co-president of the Calgary Association of Parents and School Councils, and Lisa Davis, head of the newly-formed Kids Come First have been outspoken education advocates for a number of years, and are now throwing their hats into the ring as candidates for elected office.



The quartet share a similar focus on 5 key issues: dollars in the classroom, improving math skills, returning report cards to percentages, big money out of trustee campaigns and ensuring student wellness.



The municipal election for both trustees and city councillors is Oct. 16, 2017.

