Man faces 26 charges after Calgary drug and weapons seizure

The suspect, 31-year-old Behnam Fayaz, was arrested leaving one of the residences in Mahogany and was in possession of a loaded Glock handgun that ALERT said was perviously reported stolen.



The other home in Somerset was operating as a crack cocaine production lab, according to ALERT, and was in such “deplorable conditions” that the investigation has been forwarded to Alberta Health for inspection.



The release did not say when Fayaz will next appear in court to face the lengthy list of charges brought against him.