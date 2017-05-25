Man faces 26 charges after Calgary drug and weapons seizure
A 31-year-old Calgary man was charged after raids on homes in Mahogany and Somerset
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Seven loaded handguns have been seized from a suspected drug dealer in Calgary who now faces 26 drug and firearms charges, according to a release from the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT).
On May 17, ALERT officers, aided by Calgary police, recovered the weapons when they searched three vehicles alleged to have been used for drug dealing.
They also found two tasers, ammunition, nearly half a million dollars worth of cash and drugs including methamphetamine in two south Calgary homes.
The suspect, 31-year-old Behnam Fayaz, was arrested leaving one of the residences in Mahogany and was in possession of a loaded Glock handgun that ALERT said was perviously reported stolen.
The other home in Somerset was operating as a crack cocaine production lab, according to ALERT, and was in such “deplorable conditions” that the investigation has been forwarded to Alberta Health for inspection.
The release did not say when Fayaz will next appear in court to face the lengthy list of charges brought against him.
Most Popular
-
Urban Compass Calgary
-
Urban Compass Calgary