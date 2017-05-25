City hopes councillors will go paperless in meetings after fall election

When Councillors meet most Mondays, they get hundreds, if not thousands of pages of agenda documents.

But after the fall election the City of Calgary hopes to move to a paperless system.

Bonnie Hilford, deputy city clerk, manager of legislative services has been overseeing the planed rollout. She said its really part of regular lifecycling of systems.

The current system the city uses to publish and share committee and council meeting agendas has been in place since 2010, and was due to be updated.

She said anyone who goes online to check council agendas will see a new interface come the fall.

“We receive the reports electronically from all over the corporation through that workflow, so there’s the option of members of council to receive their agendas paperless already, and some of them do,” said Hilford.

She said the new system should be more robust, and easier to navigate.

Hillford said councillors won’t be required to go paperless necessarily, but it will be encouraged.

That’s good to news to Coun. Gian Carlo-Carra, who said he’s not sure if he’d be ready to make the jump to electronic documents.

I prefer paper right now,” he said. “If everyone had to go to a digital system, I would do it, but personally, I like to be able to flip back and forth. I like to be able to scribble notes.”

He said he recognizes that printing out hundreds of pages each week for 15 councillors plus many more city officials is not environmentally friendly, but he also knows that overall, people are using far less paper than they used to.