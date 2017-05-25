Coyote conflict: City of Calgary forced to close entire northwest green space

Aggressive and protective coyotes have forced another Calgary closure as they continue to approach humans on too-close-for-comfort terms.

The City of Calgary has decided to close the entire green space, including the slope and pathway between Country Hills Boulevard NW and Hidden Creek Boulevard NW for an entire month (at least) until Alberta Fish and Wildlife, in partnership with the city, deem it safe.

“Coyotes in the area are acting with more aggression,” said Tanya Hope, Ecologist, Calgary Parks in a prepared release.

“This escalating behaviour is their way of protecting their young when they feel there is threat nearby.”

She said the city has had more reports from residents, and Fish and Wildlife, about coyotes approaching people on pathways. But what they're also hearing is that residents aren't heeding warnings posted by the city.

A pathway in the area was already shut down due to concerns this past Friday. That closure encompassed the Panorama Hills Landing pathway along the top of the escarpment.

“If citizens continue to ignore the marked closures and threaten the coyotes by their sheer presence, the next steps The City will have to take could be lethal for the coyotes,” said Hope. “We don’t want to get to that point.”