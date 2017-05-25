Calgary Police Commission honours Calgarians at Community Policing Awards

On Thursday evening the Calgary Police Commission will honour members of the community for their efforts to make Calgary a better place.

This year the CPC is awarding six Community Policing Awards in the categories of youth, volunteerism, individual compensated, community organization, business and Calgary Police Service sworn member.

Constable Mike Yanko is the recipient of this year’s CPS sworn member category Community Policing Award.

MLA Mike Ellis nominated Yanko for his more than 13 years of commitment—with more than 2,600 hours of personal time—through his volunteer work.

Yanko volunteers with the Calgary Youth Justice Society and founded the In The Lead program, which connects at-risk youth with adult mentors.

“Const. Yanko has committed his personal time and expertise as an ambassador for CPS, having tangible effect on Calgary’s youth and strengthening the supports available in the youth justice,” said Ellis. “He demonstrates the best of the CPS’ core values through integrity, passion to serve the community, and a commitment to education, prevention and intervention.”

Yanko said he’s a big believer in the old saying ‘It take a village to raise a child,’ and that he loves helping youth develop by supporting them so they can be successful.

“It’s incumbent on all of us to support, mentor, coach or guide individuals who are developing,” he said. “I find that if we live in an anonymous society things are missed and our values are not passed on and what we hold dear in our community could be lost.”

Yanko said through his work with youth he’s learned the importance of being humble.

“The youth have made less than desirable decisions which have led them to be involved in the justice system—they really want to learn and strive to be on a better path,” he said. “I’ve been really taken aback and humbled by their limitless creativity when it comes to them making amends to their community, it always leaves me in awe.”

The constable said others looking to give back to their community need to know there is no such thing as “inconsequential volunteering.”

“If you’re going to volunteer do something that is close to your heart,” he said. “That way when you’re run down, tired or stressed out, the passion for doing something you love will raise your spirits above any challenge that you may be immersed in.”

Being recognized in the youth category this a group of eight teenage girls—Elisha Basharat, Achai Bol, Ayuen Bol, Elizabeth James, Agak Nong, Ituba Ohisa, Hanna Top, Achai Wieu— living in the Applewood community who saw the need to build ties with their community and police.

With the help of a social worker and a CPS officer, the girls came up with a creative way to help and organized a Christmas party that brought together newcomers to Calgary with members of CPS in an effort to build comfort, trust, and communication.

“These girls chose to transform themselves into ambassadors for their community and created an opportunity for their community and the police to come together at a celebration,” said Sgt. Nick Wilsher, who nominated the girls. “Their personal relationships with the families and their commitment to the idea of bringing the police and the community together made this event a success.”

Being recognized in the volunteer category is Brian Ferguson and the late Jim Prentice for their role in the success of the Calgary Police Foundation by building community and corporate sponsorships, and fundraising for programs and facilities that would help vulnerable children in Calgary.

“Mr. Ferguson and Mr. Prentice are shining examples of leadership, commitment, and dedication to our community,” said Tara Robinson, CPF and YouthLink executive director. “Together they helped create a foundation that continues to strengthen the Calgary Police Service’s ability to work closely with the community in developing and accessing youth-based programs.”

Veterinarian Dr. Margaret Doyle is being recognized in the individual compensated category for her work on animal cruelty investigations undertaken by CPS.

“There is no one more deserving of this award than Dr. Doyle. Her proactive and supportive approach enables us to intervene early, and provide education and assistance to help those who lack the skills or funds to properly care for their pets,” said Det. Shawna Baldwin. “And with her assistance, time commitment, and connections, CPS is able to conduct important investigations on behalf of victims that do not have a voice.”