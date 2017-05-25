First YYC Burger Battle Kicks Off

Let’s not mince words here – you mustard heard by now about the epic throw down in Cowtown.

The first YYC Burger Battle officially launches this weekend, with 54 unique burgers to chew into throughout the city.

“We just love eating burgers, and we think Calgary does too,” said organizer Bernice Hill. “We want to highlight that Calgary’s a cow-town, and burgers reinforce that.”

There are some tasty competitors this year.

First off, there are a number of stuffed burgers around town, like Hayden Block’s Smoked Stuffed Smitty. The burger has a 7oz ground chuck, stuff with 2oz of Brie cheese, onions, apples and pecans. It makes for one thick patty.

For the sweet tooth, Wurst is offering a Swiss Chocolate Chuck burger, with a chilli cocoa BBQ glaze and caramelized chocolate braised French onions.

If you really want to test the limits of your stomach, try Trolley 5’s Macky Mac & The Funky Bunch. The burger includes two (count em’, two!) beef burger patties, topped with deep fried mac & cheese, a smoked Alberta beef brisket and your choice of side.

On the flip-side, veggie lovers can enjoy the Classic Millionaire at Veg-In Café. It has a crispy samosa and black bean patty, inspired by street food, burger-pile and smashed styles.

Then there are so many more unconventional styles, from black buns and pizza burgers to turnips, wild boar and oat breakfast burgers.

And to assuage any potential burger guilt, 15 per cent of all burger sales will go to Kids Up Front and Grow Calgary.