Local stars to shine at Calgary's Canada Day 150 celebrations

As Canada nears its 150th birthday, Calgary is prepping to take the national party to next-level status.



According to Mayor Naheed Nenshi, Calgary’s upcoming Canada Day celebration will be the biggest the city’s ever seen.



“(This will be) one of the best celebrations in the city ever,” he continued. “Something your grandkids will remember. Forget the cottage – bring the family, come downtown for Canada Day.”



Nenshi announced the city’s official line-up of festivities on Thursday, which will start at 9 a.m. on July 1.



Following a pancake breakfast at Confederation Park, the 1967 time capsule will be opened, and then 4,000 red-and-white-clad Calgarians will gather at Fort Calgary to create a human flag.



The festivities will run throughout the city all day, from an Indigenous showcase and powwow at Prince’s Island Park to a gathering of 1,500 guitarists at Olympic Plaza performing ‘Four Strong Winds’ by Ian Tyson.



“Or, as I like to call it, Alberta’s provincial anthem,” said Nenshi.



As the day draws to a close, Calgary’s Tegan and Sara will headline a concert at Riverfront Avenue, with lead-up acts including Michael Bernard Fitzgerald, Crystal Plamondon and Armond Duck Chief. The evening will be capped off by a 30-minute fireworks display on the Centre Street Bridge.



With 250,000 people expected to attend the events, Nenshi said he’s confident in the city’s security.



“Usually most of our safety issues have to do with crowds and traffic and management, but of course we are ready for any eventuality,” he said, adding that the police and Public Safety Unity will be on hand.



Calgary MP Kent Hehr joined in the announcement on Thursday, adding that diversity will be a main point of celebration in the city this year.



“This is an opportunity for us to recognize how far we’ve come as a nation and understand that we’re going to go forward together,” said Hehr.