Mayor Naheed Nenshi OK with pay cut suggested by committee

Mayor Naheed Nenshi says he’s “totally fine” with a recommendation by a committee of volunteers to lower the mayor’s salary by 6 per cent.

“In fact I’ve been saying for some years that the previous citizens’ committee had set the mayor’s salary too high,” said Nenshi.

The committee is recommending that whoever is elected mayor in the fall take a pay cut of about $12,123 annually. The committee also said councillor salaries - $113,416 – should remain where they are.

Because he thought his pay was too high, Mayor Nenshi has been donating 10 per cent of his salary to charity each year.

He also said the process of setting council wages is best left under the current process, where a committee of private citizen volunteers look at wages from other cities and take into account local factors to ensure the pay is fair.

Currently, the salary level for councillors and the mayor is tied to the Alberta Average Weekly Earnings Indicator, and is adjusted annually. The committee recommended council begin voting each year to accept or decline the change, whether it be up or down.

That’s the one recommendation Nenshi said he didn’t agree with.

“I don’t think politicians should be setting their own salaries except in extraordinary circumstances,” he said.

His fear is not of councillors giving themselves raises, but instead rejecting the raises and taking the cuts for the sake of optics.