Calgary police union want to be included in choosing independent HR advocate

The Calgary police union boss said they’ve yet to be included in discussions on the Calgary Police Service human resources review or the hiring of an independent advocate.

“My phone hasn’t rang once during this entire process,” said Calgary Police Association president, Les Kaminski on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the CPS gave the Calgary Police Commission an update on hiring an independent advocate who could help staff with reporting and addressing concerns—such as bullying or harassment— in a confidential or anonymous manner.

The service said they’d have someone in place by end of year, and that they would be working with the CPA to navigate the advocate’s role in a unionized environment.

“We’re the biggest stakeholders in this entire thing, we have 2,300 members who are going to be affected by this and I represent those 2,300 members,” said Kaminski. “So far not a phone call, not a question, not an ask for a suggestion, not a thing.”

A spokesperson for CPS said following the meeting on Tuesday, Kaminski was informed that they’d wanted to take their recommendations to the CPC first to make sure it was on par with what they’d been looking for, but would later be seeking input from the CPA and other labour relations groups.

“The unions including the CPA really form that advocacy piece and so that’s where they’re looking at making sure any other recommendations implemented don’t encroach on a union's role in this,” said the spokesperson.

Kaminski said, in his view, the ideal situation would be for all three parties to have a say in choosing the independent advocate.