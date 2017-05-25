Ring Road not expected to bring extra traffic to 90 Ave: City

The Southwest Ring Road is now under constructions and on Thursday night, the city was showing residents in the southwest its plans to tie local roads into the provincial project.



Experts, with the help of display boards, spoke one-on-one with hundreds of citizens who came in to see what changes might be happening in their area.



Melanie Ducharme, senior communications specialist for the city, said people will be able to access the ring road via 90 Avenue or Anderson Road.



Southland Drive is being extended to arc up and tie into 90 Avenue, just east of where it connects to the Ring Road.



She said work on Anderson will start in July, while the other two roads won’t see construction until the spring of 2018.



When it’s all done, the city isn’t expecting any increased traffic on Southland or 90 Avenue, according to Ducharme. She said they will be used as local connectors.



That’s why only Anderson is being widened to three lanes in each direction.



“If people have a choice between 90 Avenue, Southland, and Anderson – Anderson will be wider, it has fewer intersections, and the intersections are all being upgraded,” she said.



However the city will be monitoring closely after the project is complete to make sure traffic doesn’t increase too much in these areas.



Residents Metro spoke with didn't express any concerns about increased traffic levels.



Bert Seinen, who lives near some of the planned upgrades, says his concern is with the Ring Road itself.



He said a big section of one lake will be filled in so the road can be built over top. He was told there would be compensations made for that.



“I guess they’re going to build a lake somewhere else and put up signs so the frogs will know where to go? It’s just silliness,” he said.