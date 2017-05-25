The best and worst with comedian Lawrence Wolf

Get ready to howl with laughter – comedian Lawrence Wolf is joining the Funny Fest line up this year. The self-reflective aboriginal comic talks about being adopted by a traditional German Batptist family, and his own late coming of age.

Funny Fest runs from June 1 to 9. Visit http://funnyfest.com for more info.

Q: What's the best and what's the worst show you've ever played?

A: Best show? Well my favourite was my first theatre show was at Funnyfest in Calgary in about 2012 or so. It was the nicest place I'd ever performed and the first time I was really proud to invite my family to a show.

Worst show? Fairview, Alberta. There was literally zero audience. Just me, the other comic and the bartender. But they wanted us to do the show in case people came in. So we did an hour long show. The mic was hard wired into speakers in the ceiling and there was fake reverb on the channel because it was used for their karaoke nights – which I heard were awesome.

Q: Tell me about the hard work that goes into making a living as an actual stand up comic?

A: Nothing creates quality material like writing down ideas, hashing them out to nobody. Trying them in front of open mic crowds, failing miserably over and over until you get a punch line that's funny more than once. For me, I sort of built my set up five minutes at a time. It seemed to take forever to build a 15 minute set, but I'd say it took me about five years before I was strong enough to really hold 15 minutes.

Q: What's your favourite pick up line?