Toronto apartments under rent strike owned by Alberta Heritage Fund

Properties owned by the investment firm that manages the Alberta Heritage Fund as well as several provincial pension plans are at the heart of a contentious rent strike in Toronto.

Tenants at three buildings which are majority-owned by Alberta Investment Management Corporation (AIMCo) are withholding their rent to protest potential rent hikes, and what they claim are inadequate repairs and maintenance.

The buildings are managed and also co-owned by MetCap.

Cole Webber works with the Parkdale Community Legal Service, which is advising the tenants taking part in the strike.

About one third of the tenants in the buildings taking part in the strike have been handed documents which begin the eviction process.



“We don’t believe that Alberta workers have any interest in pushing low income and immigrants tenants out of their homes,” he said.

Webber explained that Ontario has a form of rent control that limits how much landlords can raise rent once a tenant has signed a lease. However the rent can be set at the new market value if a tenant moves out.

He said there is an application process that allows landlords to raise the rent above the usual guidelines if they can show investment in the building.

Webber accused MetCap of doing aesthetic upgrades to common areas of the building and then applying to raise rents by 5 per cent across the board.

He said that five per cent will drive many low-income tenants out. In Toronto’s hot housing market, apartments now renting for $900 could go for $1,400 once vacated, according to Webber.

MetCap CEO Brent Merrill said the upgrades made to the buildings up for rent increases were necessary, and that most residents will end up paying $30 per month more over three years to offset those costs.

He said MetCap has a social conscience, and is willing to work with individual tenants – many of whom are seniors – to negotiate reasonable rent increases.

For its part, AIMCo says it does not direct the day-to-day management of its properties, but says that MetCap has affirmed its commitment to hold themselves to AIMCo’s high standards of professional conduct.



Dénes Németh, director of corporate communications for AIMCo, said that the firm considers complex social factors in its investment decision making, as part of its commitment to responsible investment.

"We constantly monitor to ensure agents who work with us also act in the same manner," he said.

