Citizens, Calgary police worry about overdoses as encampment season begins

In 2015, concerned Inglewood residents tossed aside the rulebook and entered a homeless camp to claim possessions they allege were stolen from their neighbours.

As the summer months approach, residents are concerned they will end up at the same crossroads.

Kevin Watkins posts about these camps on the Inglewood community Facebook page, reporting them to bylaw officers and the police. He makes no bones about going into the camps, trying to connect willing homeless people to resources if they need them.

But sometimes, there’s drugs.

“(The city) don't patrol these areas, we the community does,” Watkins said. “They would have no idea about the camps if it wasn't for us.”

He said they’re concerned about overdoses, theft and the safety of those using pathways.

With the fentanyl crisis in full swing, Const. Devon Ouellette with the Calgary Police Vulnerable Persons Unit said there’s a worry about the opioid taking hold while addicts are alone.

“A lot of people that camp, I’d say there’s a majority that camp alone,” Ouellette said. “If they are using, and something does happen, like an overdose and a mis-dose, they are alone. Fentanyl affects you quite quickly.”

He said if someone was overdosing in a camp, they would be too secluded, the drugs would work too quickly and they wouldn’t be able to crawl or walk to find help.

“We could have people dying in the camps,” Ouellette said. “We haven’t to my knowledge yet fully determined that someone’s death is due to a fentanyl overdose in a camp.”

It’s Community Peace officer Jody St. Pierre who actually enters these camps, builds a rapport with those who live there and tries to connect them with resources through social agencies as part of the Partner Agency Liaison program.

He and his one co-worker have noted a slight increase in camps, but he wouldn’t attribute that just to drug use. It’s an economic problem as well.

“With the economic downturn, I think that’s one of the major contributors,” St. Pierre said. “Of course, the complexities of mental health and addiction cycle are right in there as well.”

But he said the increase could just as well be contributed to the two mild winters Calgary has enjoyed.

As for Inglewood, he said they don’t tend to have many camps to deal with, at least not compared to other parts of the city.

“Camps are kind of everywhere, but nowhere…some of them are hidden some of them are a little more overt…there’s no one place camps can be defined as being,” St. Pierre said.

In Inglewood, community members like Watkins would like to see more enforcement officers, and a better budget to deal with encampments.