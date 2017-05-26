City of Calgary delays downtown one-way street plans

The City of Calgary is contemplating speed bumps, a cycle lane and other traffic calming measures as they inch closer to turning 14 and 15 Avenue SW into one way traffic streets.

And they’re hosting information sessions for residents to let them know.

This comes after the city announced their three-year detour plans in early May, catching residents by surprise, concerning commuters and baffling the mayor.

What citizens considered quiet residential roads would effectively carry the brunt of 17 Avenue detour traffic, including bus routes, for the next three to four years as construction on the main drag continues.

The sessions will be held for the next couple of weeks on Tuesday and Thursday between 12 and 7 p.m. at the McHugh house. Administration will be giving residents information while collecting feedback, but city spokeswoman Jessica Bell explained much has already been decided.

“I would call it an information session; we’ve identified already a lot of the traffic calming measures we can take,” Bell said. “It’s more about presenting that to the public and seeing what they think about it. We’re going to be collecting comment forms.”

The tools on the table include temporary curb extensions on stretches that don’t have signals in place, new speed bumps and speed limit sign trailers often used in playground zones. Another consideration includes a bike lane.

Beltine Neighbourhood Association president Peter Oliver said they fought for the curb extensions and a bike lane because the city’s turning what was a narrow two-way traffic zone into a space double the size for cars to zip through.

“It’s really positive to see them working to do with some course correction on the engagement, we want to keep close tabs to make sure it’s a two-way conversation,” Oliver said.

His group is questioning the need to turn 14 Avenue into a one-way for the entirety of three years, and hopes the city can phase the detour year by year.

According to Oliver, residents are also concerned parking may be eaten up by the loss of spaces on 17 Avenue, and he’s hoping the city could look into a temporary residential parking zone for those impacted.

“They need to address these serious safety concerns and the quality of life concerns,” Oliver said.