Firefighters rescue unexpected visitors during blaze battle in Calgary

Calgary firefighters made an unexpected rescue when they were battling a house fire in the city's southwest.

On Friday afternoon, a passerby called 911 to report smoking coming from a home.

Firefighters arrived and started to fight the blaze when one firefighter came across a kitten just outside a the side door.

The kitten was given to a neighbour to hold, and then a second kitten was found under the side door step approximately an hour after the fire was out.

But they turned out not to be pets from the unoccupied home — they were bobcat kittens who had wandered in from the wild.