Management behind Alberta-owned rent strike properties says they’re filling a social need

The head of the company managing properties owned by the Alberta Heritage Fund says the partnership is providing a valuable service to low-income Canadians.

Brent Merrill is president and CEO of MetCap, the property management company and co-owner of some buildings that are also co-owned by AIMCo, which manages the investments of the Alberta Heritage Fund.

“I think more pension funds and more investment companies should be investing in this this type of thing,” said Merrill. “Social housing is the kind of thing where we need investment and capital to do things properly and maintain these buildings right.”

Some of the tenants at three Toronto properties co-owned by MetCap and AIMCo began a rent strike on May 1.

They’re protesting a proposed rent increase of 4.5 per cent, which has yet to be approved by a tribunal that oversees controlled rent increases in the province.

They’re also raising concerns about repairs not being done in a timely manner.

Merrill said he’s confused by that claim, noting that they have a seven-day-a-week help line.

“Out of 1,200 units, two weeks ago we had 65 work orders outstanding. Since that time we got the work orders down to 12,” he said

He said the buildings are from the 1960s, and AIMCo has always been ready to help with unexpected costs, such as when an elevator broke down in one of the buildings.

He thinks it’s a great use for public money because tenants get housing, and the public gets a return on investment.

“To me, it’s what they should be doing – putting some of the money back into building affordable housing, or in this case, taking existing buildings and trying to improve them,” said Merrill.