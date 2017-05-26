New northeast YMCA named for Shane Homes following $3.5M donation

YMCA Calgary is naming its newest recreation facility after Shane Homes after getting a $3.5 million sponorship from the Calgary-based building company.

The name for the Shane Homes YMCA was announced at a ceremony Thursday.

“We are tremendously happy to partner with Shane Homes to bring this transformational gift to life in service of Calgarians, particularly in the northwest,” says Shannon Doram, President and CEO of YMCA Calgary.

“The Shane Homes team has really stepped up to help YMCA to ensure more Calgarians belong, grow, thrive and lead in this amazing new facility.”



The new facility will provide opportunities for recreation, leisure and learning with aquatics, fitness and sports facilities, plus arts learning and performance spaces. It will also host a licensed childcare and a branch of the Calgary Public Library.

Shane Homes said they’re thrilled to support health and wellness resources for families in Calgary’s northwest and in the surrounding communities.

“We’re strong supporters of causes that promote health, wellness and education, and that help change people’s lives for the better,” says Shane Wenzel, President of Shane Homes.