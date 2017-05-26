Police seek man involved in violent Ranchlands robbery

Police are asking for the help of Calgarians in identifying a man believed to be responsible for a violent robbery earlier this week.

According to police, at around 3:15 p.m. on Wednesday a man entered the Ranchlands Pharmacy, located at 7750 Ranchview Drive NW.

Once inside, police said he grabbed a female customer and held a knife to her throat while demanding the pharmacist give him money.

The pharmacist attempted to assist the customer, at which point the man was able to obtain an undisclosed amount of money from the till before fleeing on foot.

No one was injured during the incident.

The suspect is described as a black male. He was wearing a black hat, a black jacket with a white emblem at the peak of the hood, a black face covering, light grey sweatpants, and black Converse shoes white soles.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police by calling the non-emergency line at 403-266-1234.