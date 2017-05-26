Five short-term improvements pitched for Calgary's Deerfoot Trail

Though there’s no funding for them yet, Calgary has come up with five new, short-term improvements for Deerfoot Trail.



The improvements come after work with the province over the past year to identify ways to manage traffic and improve safety on the city’s primary thoroughfare. The study looked at more than 100 different improvements and those were whittled down to five recommendations.



• Southland Drive to Anderson Road / Bow Bottom Trail SE - SB basket weave

• “Jughandle” intersection at 32 Avenue / 12 Street NE

• Left-turn restrictions at McKnight Boulevard / 12 Street NE

• Northbound ramp connection between McKnight Boulevard and 64 Avenue NE

• New northbound on-ramp from 11 Street NE



Deerfoot Trail was built over an 11-year period, beginning in 1971 and changes to the infamous north-south corridor haven’t kept up with the booming population in that time.



Currently, more than 83,000 vehicle travel the Deerfoot daily on the south side, with more than 170,000 north of Memorial Drive, according to the city’s website.



These proposed improvements were derived from examining more than 15 traffic studies done on Deerfoot Trail over the past two decades and sifting through and analyzing more than 10,000 comments from citizens in 2016.



These options needed to meet four criteria before being considered - primarily around being turnkey projects with maximum benefits - effectively eliminating some of the larger, more costly and complex projects, such as the problems around Glenmore Trail, the Ivor Strong Bridge and 17 Avenue SE.



“The designs that will address those areas require significant infrastructure investment and do not meet the criteria mentioned above for consideration in the short-term. However, those areas will be addressed in the long-term recommendations,” said Jeffrey Xu, Senior Transportation Engineer with The City of Calgary, in a prepared release.



Still, no funding has been allocated for the projects, but should they be approved for funding, the city said any of the five projects could be designed and implemented within two years.



