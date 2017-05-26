Zoo Bridge too heavy: City of Calgary removal delayed again

The Zoo Bridge just doesn't want to come down.

Spanning another day, the 108-year-old structure, which was destined for demolition Wednesday, will stay up for the weekend after attempts to move and disassemble it.

On Friday, the Bow River's edge was bustling with curious residents, and enthusiasts, as crews got an early start on the project. According to the city, 5:00 a.m. was when the preparations began.

At 1:30 the lift started, according to city spokeswoman Cassie Brannagan.

But the bridge didn't go far.

Related:

"When we did the initial weighting of it, it was based on computer estimation," Brannagan said. "It ended up being a little bit heavier than we anticipated. So, due to that and the wind starting to pick up, engineers in Edmonton decided we should be waiting."

It was originally thought the bridge weighed in at about 90 tonnes, which the city told media on Wednesday should be easy for the crane to handle; it can carry up to 650 tonnes.

The lift plans have halted, and workers are now trying to take more weight off the bridge before trying again.

There's no timeline for when the bridge will be lifted and disassembled, but Brannagan told reporters it should be in the next few days.

Since the bridge is coated in lead, the city wants to be extra cautious the old mammoth makes it to shore in one piece without contaminating the Bow.