Annual Calgary Marathon ups the ante for Canada 150

For the 53rd Scotiabank Calgary Marathon, 42.2 kilometres just wasn’t enough.

To mark Canada’s sesquicentennial birthday this year, a few hundred marathoners purchased all the bandaids they could and ran the one-time-only Confederation 150K.

A few dozen solo runners and teams began their race on Saturday night and had to complete the first leg of their journey – a mere 100 kilometres – by the time the other races were ready to start at 7 a.m. Sunday morning, where they would round it all off with a 50K Ultra.

That wasn’t the only unique thing about this year’s event either – more than 100 people who ran the full marathon tied together were attempting to break a Guinness World Record, again.

TeamMito, supporting and raising awareness for mitochondrial disease, beat the same record in 2013, with 10 runners, and the most recent record holder, a 73-person team from Germany.

The team showed up in signature green and black alongside Calgarian and MitoCanada co-founder Blaine Penney, whose son suffers from the disease.

Madeline Bate was running for TeamMito with her husband Lonn and spoke to Metro just before the team embarked on their combined adventure.

“I just decided to do this a week an a half ago! I thought, ‘I could run a five and a half hour marathon’ – so why not?” Bate said, clarifying she has run marathons before.

“We’re here to support Blaine Penney and his wife Sarah. It’s such a great cause to support. I’m sure it’ll be a blast."

