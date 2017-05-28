Calgary EMS kicks off National Paramedic Services Week

While paramedics are typically a welcome sight, the reason they’re around isn’t always a happy one.

So when National Paramedic Services Week rolls around, Public Education Officer Adam Loria said he takes advantage of the opportunity to chat with Calgarians in a more relaxed environment.

“When the public is engaging with us, it’s usually when something good isn’t going on,” Loria told Metro. “This is a chance for them to view behind the scenes of emergency medical services (EMS) in a less stressful environment.”

The week is marked until June 3 and this year’s theme is ‘Paramedics: Always in Service.’

Events around the province will let Albertans get up-close-and-personal with ambulances and special facets of EMS such as the Incident Response Paramedic Team, which was there for the 2013 southern Alberta floods and last year’s wildfires in Fort McMurray.

“We’re here 24/7, 365,” Loria said. “The career of a paramedic is very rewarding, it comes with it’s tradeoffs – working weeknights, weekends and holidays – but we’re always there for the public. We’re an extension of the hospital into the community.”

In 2016, EMS delivered 14 babies before they got to a hospital in the Calgary Zone.

“A lot of the times, these babies don’t want to wait,” Loria said, adding those calls are a welcome change of pace.

Paramedics in the Calgary Zone respond to more than 164,000 requests for service every year, according to numbers from Alberta Health Services.