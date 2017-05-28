Councillor wants to give $1M tax break to Calgary Housing

Coun. Brian Pincott will be going to city council with a very big ask on Monday, but he’s hoping it could keep doors open for low-income Calgarians.

The Ward 11 councillor is putting forward a notice of motion requesting the city cancel its share of property taxes on Calgary Housing Company (CHC), and request that the province do the same.

The cost to the city would be just over $1 million, and CHC would save a total of $2.1 million if the province agrees to cancel its share of taxes too.

“But it’s a million dollars which goes directly back into affordable housing in Calgary, which the city supports,” said Pincott.

He said the city is asking for the power to grant tax-exempt status to affordable housing properties in the upcoming city charter – a document which would give more power to Alberta’s big cities.

That means if they’re successful, they’ll need to find the money next year anyway. He just wants to start a bit sooner, to give a boost to the cash-strapped housing provider.

“It will keep doors open,” said Pincott. “Right now from an operating perspective, Calgary Housing is very challenged.”