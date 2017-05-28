Driver dies in head-on collision north of Vulcan

A man died in a three-vehicle crash north of Vulcan on Saturday.

Around 3 p.m., Vulcan RCMP responded to reports of a collision on Highway 23 north of the town.

They believe a southbound pickup truck crossed the centre line and struck a northbound semi-truck.

A vehicle that was driving behind the semi was unable to stop in time and rolled into the ditch.

The driver of the pick-up, a 52-year-old man, was taken to Calgary by ambulance but later succumbed to his injuries.

The other two drivers were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment. There were no passengers in any of the three vehicles.