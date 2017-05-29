Airdrie RCMP seek help identifying robbery suspect
A man held up a Petro Canada on Saturday with a knife
Airdrie RCMP want the public’s help in identifying a suspect in an armed robbery.
On May 27 at 3:30 p.m., a man entered the Petro Canada on East Lake Crescent in Airdrie with a knife.
He demanded cash and cigarettes from the attendant and fled out the back door.
He is described as white, 5’6” and thin. He was wearing a black hoodie and dark sunglasses, dark jeans and white sneakers.
Anyone with information is asked to call Airdrie RCMP at (403) 945-7200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
