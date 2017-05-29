City of Calgary credit rating strong despite provincial downgrade: Administration

How does the province's deficit affect the City of Calgary's borrowing power? According to administration: not much.

On Friday, Alberta's credit rating took another hit over concerns of rising debt levels and unbalanced budgets.

S&P Global Ratings said it reduced the province's rating two notches, from AA to A+, because it expects the continuation of high deficits over the next two years as the government tries to stimulate the economy.

"In light of what’s happening in the last couple of days with our NDP government our credit rating from double AA went down to an A+,” said Coun. Joe Magliocca. He wanted to know how the province’s credit rating would affect the Green Line, and other city debts.

Eric Sawyer, the city’s chief financial officer said although the province’s rating is hurting, the city’s credit rating still sits at a AA+.

“We have some situations the province doesn’t have,” Sawyer said. “We don’t heavily rely on volatile revenue sources, we’ve managed our debt very, very tightly to date, liquidity is much better.”

Sawyer said he wouldn’t want to speculate on what a credit rating agency might do in terms of the city’s numbers.