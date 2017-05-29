Calgary council approves compensation tweaks after 'emotional' debate

Council approved most of the compensation recommendations before them after an emotional and pointed debate.

The committee, which was made up of volunteers, took more than to prepare their report for council. But that time and effort didn’t mean members of council didn’t throw some tough questions their way.

Two amendments went up throughout the item’s debate.

One amendment, by Coun. Diane Colley-Urquhart, asked to add a recommendation to the list opting to freeze council salaries for 2018 – which was lost in a six to six tie.

Then, instead of accepting a recommendation for council to vote yearly on whether to accept or decline any increases or decreases calculated with the Average Weekly Earnings indicators, Coun. Jim Stevenson wanted to tweak the language for a vote every four years.

It was carried unanimously.

Then, councillors voted on the five recommendations separately, all were approved except for the elimination of a transition allowance.

This means that the mayor’s salary will decrease by $12,123, or 6 per cent, to $200,747. Councillor’s pay won’t be changing; it’s slated to stay level at $113,416.

The transition allowance remained intact. That means that one-term councillors who leave will no longer be given $17,000, or eight weeks pay and mayors won’t receive $33,000 up to an entire year’s salary based on terms served.