'Kind of ordinary:' Calgary councillors vote to protect Hillhurst historic home

Historic properties don’t have to be extraordinary to be protected.

On Monday, councillors unanimously voted in favour of designating an average-looking “village feel” Hillhurst home as historically protected.

The William J Gray Residence was built in 1911, and is one of the few examples of a typical Hillhurst simple Edwardian Gable Front home left in the area that was predominantly inhabited by labourers, office workers and tradesmen.

“I saw this as a very generic type home, and I didn’t see the net benefit of designating this one property,” Chabot said.

He explained to council that Lorna Cordeiro, the home's owner, convinced him during a public hearing that it was worthwhile to preserve, so he asked that council do so.

Coun. Druh Farrell commemorated Cordeiro for her advocacy, noting she was part of the committee that started the century home program, and she's now again showing leadership in taking the initiative to have her own home protected.

Others were also in favour of the proposal.



“I’ll support this in principle,” said Coun. Richard Pootmans. “To some people’s eyes this is not a remarkable project that cries out for protection, it’s been accused of being, perhaps, kind of ordinary.”

Administration told council that the Calgary Heritage Authority doesn’t just encourage the designation of grand and “monumental” properties, but advocate that sites should be designated on other values, like representative examples.

“This particular property is very representative of what houses within Hillhurst would have looked like in that community’s inception and early days there,” said Alastair Pollock, heritage planner with the City of Calgary.

Chabot said there’s only $140,000 to work with annually for the designation program once the Lougheed House gets its share. But heritage resources across Calgary can apply for matching grants with the provincial government.