Calgary Housing Company gets $1.33M tax break for 2017

Calgary City Council voted unanimously to give a tax break to Calgary Housing Company (CHC) this year.

Coun. Brian Pincott brought the motion forward, noting that somewhere between 25-30,000 Calgarians benefit from CHC.

He said given the ongoing economic downturn, CHC is in need of assistance more than ever.

“A bunch of our units are rent-geared-to-income – so as incomes are dropping the rent goes down and we get less revenue,” he said.

At the same time, costs are going up on the many aging properties that CHC maintains, according to Pincott.

Although Pincott was asking council to cancel the municipal portion of taxes and request the provincial government cancel its share, Coun. Andre Chabot suggested the motion should only forgive the municipal portion for now.

That amounts to $1.33 million for 2017. The city will still go after the province’s share.

Pincott said he was happy with council’s decision to support his motion.