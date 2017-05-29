Calgary’s Humainologie explores how labels shape us

Broken.

Immigrant.

Special.

Bitch.

Crybaby.

Calgary’s Humainologie (a division of the Centre for Global Community charity) and Swallow-a-Bicycle theatre are teaming up to tackle labels Calgarians face in every day life.

“It’s not about eradicating or getting rid of labels,” said Salima Stanley-Bhanji. “We know we have to live with these labels, so how do we go about doing that?”

That question is explored in Labelled, a film and exhibit running at the Motel space in Arts Commons.

Before the show starts, audience members check out a photo exhibit featuring 14 Calgarians, who talk about terms they’ve been labelled with. The group includes the late Thomas Poulsen, who was a dancer with disabilities. One of the labels he faced was ‘special.’ Poulsen passed away earlier this year, and the exhibit is dedicated to him.

The portraits are often presented with a voiceover from the subject, telling his or her own story.

“The first time I learned of the word refugee was when I heard it on television,” runs the voice of Tarek, who grew up near Damascus in Syria.

“The label felt inescapable. Refugee. This wasn’t something I just thought about myself or someone told me that I was. The government had stamped a piece of paper to solidify this part of my new identity. This had become who I was.”

Tarek’s story ends with a new label – permanent resident of Canada. But maintains that he will still wear his old label of refugee proudly, to give a voice to people like him who were forced from their homes.

Many of the faces in the portraits take part in the stage production and film, which will take place alongside the photo exhibit at the theatre. Featuring dancers, stand up comics and the powerful emotions behind true-to-life labels; the show explores the many facets and stories behind the words.

“By recognizing the role of labels, and how labels can sometimes box us in, define or confine us, we hope this production will create an ability for people to more easily understand and connect with themselves and other – in a compassionate way,” said Stanley-Bhanji.