Calgary man to stand trial for murdering woman, five-year-old
Edward Downey is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Sara Baillie and her five-year-old daughter Taliyah Marsman.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
CALGARY — A provincial court judge has ordered a Calgary man to stand trial in the killing of a woman and her five-year-old daughter.
Edward Downey is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Sara Baillie and her daughter Taliyah Marsman last summer.
Judge Gerry Meagher decided Monday there was sufficient evidence presented during a preliminary inquiry for the case to go to trial.
The evidence and identities of witnesses heard during the inquiry are under a publication ban.
Downey pleaded not guilty last year and is to appear in court on Aug. 4 to set a trial date.
Baillie, who was 34, was found dead in her northwest Calgary home on July 11, but Taliyah was missing and an Amber Alert was issued.
The girl's body was found days later in a rural area east of the city. Downey, 47, has been in custody since his arrest.
Most Popular
-
Toronto’s transit problem isn’t about money — it’s about priorities
-
Urban Etiquette: Do I have to use someone's preferred pronoun?
-
Halifax Heroes: New Ms. Nova Scotia ready to make an even bigger impact in her community
-
New Ottawa-Gatineau agreement a big step forward for transit planning in the region
-
Urban Compass Calgary
-
Urban Compass Calgary