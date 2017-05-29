Calgary man to stand trial for murdering woman, five-year-old

CALGARY — A provincial court judge has ordered a Calgary man to stand trial in the killing of a woman and her five-year-old daughter.

Edward Downey is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Sara Baillie and her daughter Taliyah Marsman last summer.

Judge Gerry Meagher decided Monday there was sufficient evidence presented during a preliminary inquiry for the case to go to trial.

The evidence and identities of witnesses heard during the inquiry are under a publication ban.

Downey pleaded not guilty last year and is to appear in court on Aug. 4 to set a trial date.

Baillie, who was 34, was found dead in her northwest Calgary home on July 11, but Taliyah was missing and an Amber Alert was issued.