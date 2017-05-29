Calgary Zoo Bridge finally lifted to St. George's Island for disassembly

After more than 100 years of spanning the Bow River, Calgary’s 12 Avenue SE bridge is resting on the island she was originally built to serve.

Last week, after a weather delay on Wednesday it was though that the Zoo Bridge would be lifted, and moved to shore by a giant crane by the end of Friday. But the bridge wouldn’t budge. The engineers had underestimated the weight of the bridge by 30 tonnes, which they found out after a test lift.

Initially, the city told media the bridge weighed 90 tonnes, however the reading showed 120 tonnes. Over the weekend, workers removed more pieces from the bridge deck and brought the weight down by 15 tonnes.

Jadwiga Kroman, manager of bridges and structures for the City of Calgary was speaking with reporters as the lift started. Once it was underway the process went quickly.

“The bridge is going to be located on the south side of St. George’s island,” she said. “It’s going to be secured and dismantled thoroughly.”

Kroman said some of the bridge elements are bound for other uses, including public art.

“It’s an excitement, obviously, it’s a huge step ahead and it’s been planned for some time,” Kroman said.

Although there weren’t as many spectators watching the move on Monday, the river’s edge was lined with interested community members.

Now that the old bridge is out of the way, the new bridge’s build continues; the next step includes bringing in a precast panel deck, and putting railings along the pedestrian and traffic lanes.

The rest of the Zoo Bridge left standing – the approaches at each end – will be removed by July.