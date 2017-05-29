Combative patient injures three first responders after Deerfoot crash
One paramedic was taken to hospital in serious but non-life threatening condition
Calgary police say first responders were injured by a combative patient involved in a crash on Deerfoot Trail.
Crews responded to Deerfoot Trail between 17 Ave and Memorial Drive around 4 p.m. Monday.
At least four cars were involved, and as crews responded to the crash they were met by a man they described as combative, who had been in the crash.
Members of EMS, Calgary police and the fire department were all involved in trying to restrain him. A taser-like weapon was used but had little effect.
Eventually the man was sedated and taken to hospital.
Two EMS paramedics and a CPS member suffered injuries. One paramedic suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital in non-life threatening condition.
Two members of the public who were involved in the collision were taken to hospital with minor injuries.
Police expect the roadway to be shut down for several hours and drivers are asked to avoid the area.
