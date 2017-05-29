Combative patient injures three first responders after Deerfoot crash

Calgary police say first responders were injured by a combative patient involved in a crash on Deerfoot Trail.

Crews responded to Deerfoot Trail between 17 Ave and Memorial Drive around 4 p.m. Monday.

At least four cars were involved, and as crews responded to the crash they were met by a man they described as combative, who had been in the crash.

Members of EMS, Calgary police and the fire department were all involved in trying to restrain him. A taser-like weapon was used but had little effect.

Eventually the man was sedated and taken to hospital.

Two EMS paramedics and a CPS member suffered injuries. One paramedic suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital in non-life threatening condition.

Two members of the public who were involved in the collision were taken to hospital with minor injuries.